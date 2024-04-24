Over 40 Ukrainian militants sentenced to life in prison since September, 2022

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Over 40 Ukrainian militants have been sentenced to life in prison for murdering Donbass civilians, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov announced.

"Since September 30, 2022, DPR and LPR courts, as well as the Southern District military court reviewed 271 cases regarding 399 members of such terrorist groups as Azov, Aidar, the Ukrainian armed forces, the Ukrainian national guard and others. All these people were sentenced for crimes against humanity, for war crimes, for murder of civilians, for intentional damage of property, for acts of terrorism. Of those, 43 people were sentenced to life behind bars," Krasnov said, speaking to the Russian Federation Council.

Currently, the courts are reviewing another 45 criminal cases against 118 defendants.

"I assure you that all of them will be properly punished," Krasnov said.

He added that the prosecutors take a tough stance during court hearings and seek to motivate the judges to pass out fair sentences, considering what the perpetrators have done.