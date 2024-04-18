Kazakhstan to sign new agreement with Russia on border checkpoints

ASTANA, April 18. /TASS/. The Kazakh authorities plan to sign a new intergovernmental agreement with Russia on the two countries’ border checkpoints. A draft of respective document has been published on the Kazakh portal 'Open regulatory acts'.

The draft agreement describes the creation of favorable conditions for development of service between Kazakhstan and Russia as the goal of the deal. The document is aimed at improving the order of passing through the state border of persons, transport vehicles, cargoes, goods and animals, as well as detection and prevention of irregular migration, smuggling of weapons, narcotic and psychotropic substances.

The previous intergovernmental agreement dated December 23, 1998 on checkpoints through the Kazakh-Russian state border will cease to have effect on the effective date of the new document.

The public discussion of the draft of new agreement will continue until May 3, 2024.