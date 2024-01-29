Iran executes four people on charges of collaborating with Israel — media reports

DUBAI, January 29. /TASS/. Four people have been executed in Iran on charges of spying for Israel and creating a terrorist group to undermine the Islamic republic's national security, Iran's Mehr news agency reported, citing the Iranian Intelligence Ministry.

Death sentences against four members of a group linked to Israel's Mossad intelligence agency were carried out on Monday morning, the media outlet stated. The criminals were arrested in 2023 on charges of carrying out an operation to plant an explosive device at a missile factory in the city of Najafabad, Isfahan Province. They entered the country through Iraq's Kurdistan region.

The members of the group were recruited by Mossad through a high-ranking member of the Komala organization (the Kurdish branch of the Iranian Communist Party, designated as a terrorist group in Iran). According to Iranian law enforcement, Mossad head David Barnea met with the terrorists during their preparations for the operation in training camps located in a number of African countries.

On September 17, the Islamic Revolutionary Court handed down death sentences to members of the group on charges of collaborating with Israeli intelligence and creating a terrorist group. Iran's Supreme Court affirmed the lower court's verdict after rejecting an appeal.