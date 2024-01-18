FACTBOX: Orthodox feast of Epiphany

TASS-FACTBOX. On January 19, Orthodox believers in Russia celebrate Epiphany, or the Baptism of the Lord, one of the 12 major Christian holidays (along with Easter) dogmatically connected with the events of the earthly life of Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary.

Events of Epiphany

On January 19 (January 6, old style), the Orthodox Church commemorates the event described in all four Gospels of Matthew, Luke, John and Mark - the baptism of Jesus Christ in the waters of the Jordan River by John the Baptist. The full name of the holiday is the Baptism of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Originally, the holiday was called Epiphany (Theophany - 'appearance of a deity' in Greek) and commemorated the miracle that, according to the Bible, occurred during the baptism of Christ: the Holy Trinity (God the Son, God the Father and God the Holy Spirit) appeared to the world for the first time. The Holy Spirit descended like a dove and rested on Jesus Christ. A voice from heaven said, "This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased!" God the Father, God the Son, God the Holy Spirit are believed to be revealed by a voice from heaven, by the baptism of Jesus Christ in the Jordan by the dove that descended on Christ respectively.

History of the holiday

Early Christians celebrated the single feast of Epiphany on January 6. On this day, believers celebrated three events at once - the Nativity of Christ, the coming of the Magi and the Baptism of the Lord. On that day, according to tradition, the church announced the date of Easter for the current year. Starting from the IV century, Christmas and Epiphany have been celebrated on different dates: December 25 and January 6.

Over time, Christian denominations developed a different attitude towards the feast of Epiphany. The Orthodox Church connects it primarily with the baptism of Christ, and the Catholic Church associates it with the evangelical events after Christmas, the main of which is the coming of the Magi (Three kings in the Western European tradition).

Currently, the Russian, Georgian, Jerusalem, Serbian Orthodox Churches, Athos monasteries in Greece, Eastern Catholic Churches and Old Believers celebrate the Baptism of the Lord on January 19. Roman Catholic, Protestant and 11 Orthodox churches, including Alexandria, Constantinople and a number of others - on January 6. The difference in dates is explained, in particular, by the difference in the Gregorian and Julian calendars, which the churches adhere to. The feast of Epiphany as a single holiday of the Nativity of Christ and the Baptism of the Lord has been preserved by the ancient Eastern churches - the Armenian Apostolic (January 6) and the Coptic Orthodox (January 7).

In a number of Catholic countries, the holiday is also called the Day of the Three Kings. Thus, in Spain, on the eve of Epiphany, mass processions (La festividad de los Reyes Magos) are held, staging the Gospel parable about three Eastern wise men coming to Bethlehem bearing gifts to worship the infant Jesus.

Holiday traditions

According to the church calendar, the Baptism of the Lord has four days on the eve of the holiday (pre-celebration) and eight days after it (post- celebration). The eve of the holiday is January 18 - the Evening of the Baptism of the Lord (Epiphany), or Epiphany Eve. On this day, believers are instructed to fast, not to eat until the end of the liturgy and communion with holy water. The main dish on this day is "sochivo", made from boiled cereals with honey, nuts, raisins. Thus, in common people Epiphany Eve is called a "hungry evening", etc.

Epiphany Eve falls on the second half of Yuletide (12 days from Christmas to Baptism). In the folk tradition, this period was called "scary evenings". People believed that, during that period, there were evil spirits everywhere, therefore, before the Baptism holiday, the Slavs performed protective rituals (they drew crosses on doors and windows, etc.), practiced fortune telling, caroling (sang ritual carols), commemorated the dead, etc. After the Baptism holiday, the period of weddings ("wedding weeks") began, which lasted until Maslenitsa (Shrovetide).

Epiphany water

The main feature of the Epiphany liturgy is the consecration of water in memory of the fact that Christ consecrated the Jordan River with his baptism. The ceremony of the Great Consecration of Water is performed twice - on the eve of the feast on January 18 and on January 19 after the liturgy. According to church canons, after priests recite the prayers and immerse the cross three times in water, the water is endowed with special power and becomes holy. People believe that on the day of Baptism, all water on Earth acquires special powers. Believers can keep Epiphany water until the next holiday. They drink it on an empty stomach, saying a prayer, use it to sprinkle the home, take it when sick, give it to those who cannot be admitted to Holy Communion, etc. The veneration of Epiphany water was first mentioned in the sermons of John Chrysostom (IV century).

In Russia, on January 19, believers traditionally plunge into a consecrated ice hole cut down on a frozen reservoir, usually in the form of a cross or circle. Such bathing, according to legend, helps to get rid of sins and protects from diseases. The tradition is connected with the fact that, in the first centuries of Christianity, believers were baptized on the Epiphany feast. Newly Christianized were completely immersed in water three times, this ritual symbolized the death of the former sinful life and the rebirth of a person for a spiritual life. Bathing in an ice hole is a folk tradition that the church does not consider obligatory for believers to observe. According to Christian canons, one can cleanse oneself from sins only through baptism or confession. However, in general, the church treats the tradition of Epiphany bathing favorably if a person performs the ritual with worship and devotion.

Epiphany bathing in Russia

During the holiday, places for mass bathing are traditionally organized nationwide in Russia, the Emergencies Ministry stuff members are responsible for the safety of the event. In 2020, 3,900 special bathing places were organized, in 2021 - 2,600, in 2022 - about 3,000. In 2023, 3,300 bathing spots were opened. In total, 8,700 events were held across the country in 2023 as part of the celebration of the Baptism of the Lord, with more than 1.2 million people taking part in them.

In 2018, the Kremlin's press service first reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had plunged into the ice hole at Lake Seliger on the Feast of Epiphany while visiting the Nilov monastery in the Tver region. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that it was not the first experience of Epiphany bathing for the president, but previously Vladimir Putin took part in Epiphany events "in a more private environment." In 2019 and 2021, the president plunged into an ice hole in the Moscow region on the Feast of Epiphany. In 2020, the head of state did not participate in the Epiphany events, since he went to Berlin for an international conference on Libya on January 19. According to Peskov, in 2022, Vladimir Putin did not plunge into the ice hole on the Feast of the Epiphany, following the recommendations of the church due to the situation with the coronavirus pandemic. In 2023, the president again took part in Epiphany bathing organized in the Moscow region.