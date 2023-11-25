Initiatives of ‘Day After Tomorrow’ projects to translate into real deeds – Putin

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a greeting to the participations of the "Day After Tomorrow" youth festival closing event.

"I greet you at the closing event of the ‘Day After Tomorrow’ festival. Your colorful, extraordinary project untied the talented youth from Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, from Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, aiming to personally contribute to the development of their home cities and settlements, to benefit the people," the president said.

The head of state noted that the festival organizers prepared a diverse and eventful program for the participants.

"You were able to take part in roundtables and workshops, to attend captivating excursions, to compete in various sports. And, of course, by visiting the Russia Expo, to see it with your own eyes that, together, we are a big, strong, wonderful country," the president added.

Putin stated his certainty that the festival charged the participants with creative energy and opened new creative horizons.

"The ideas and initiatives, proposed by every one of you, will definitely translate into actual deeds and endeavors," the president concluded, wishing the participants success and fulfillment of their plans.