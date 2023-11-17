Channel One proposes creating Russian alternative to Eurovision song contest

ST. PETERSBURG, November 17. /TASS/. Director General of Channel One Konstantin Ernst has proposed to create an annual song contest that will be called "Intervision," according to statements he made at a meeting between Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova and heads of foreign delegations.

"We suggest creating an open musical, or rather song, contest under the working title "Intervision" in the coming year and holding it every year. There will be no political constraints or influences on this contest. This is a free tribune where all countries can present samples of their popular music," he said.

Ernst noted that Russia expects BRICS countries to actively participate and invites "all other countries to join this initiative." "This will be a song contest that will be judged by a national jury. It will have a permanent organizing board, where the rules will be set," the Director General of Channel One added.