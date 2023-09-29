Russia becomes stronger thanks to residents of new regions — Putin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked the residents of new regions for their resilience, asserting that the country can overcome all difficulties by becoming stronger.

"I would like to address the residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Lugansk People’s Republic, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions specifically. Thank you for preserving and passing on your love for the Fatherland to your children despite all the trials. Thanks to you, your fortitude and determination, Russia has become even stronger. We are one people, and together we can overcome anything and meet any challenge," he said in a video address on the occasion of the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia.