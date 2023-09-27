Hillary Clinton turns NATO expansion saga inside out — senior Russian legislator

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Allegations by the former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, about Russian President Vladimir Putin being to blame for NATO’s expansion are "complete nonsense and a perversion," Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the LDPR party has said.

As Reuters reported, Clinton, speaking at the Department of State, addressed Vladimir Putin only by his first name and said that "You brought it on yourself."

"Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has entered into an indirect debate with Vladimir Putin, blaming the Russian president for NATO expansion. This is complete nonsense and a perversion," Slutsky wrote in his Telegram channel.

"It is the United States that is 'guilty' of NATO's eastward expansion and, as a consequence, of creating today's global security crisis," he said, adding that US Secretary of State James Baker "at the end of the Cold War vowed to former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev that the alliance would ‘not move an inch' east of its 1990 borders." Slutsky described this as a "deliberate policy" to preserve the Washington-led unipolar world and to contain Russia.

"The United States remains the main ideologist of pulling new members into the alliance, as well as of all of NATO's aggressive campaigns. In the same way (by telling ever more lies) Clinton can blame the peoples of the former Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya for ruining their own countries. But this does not make the guilt of the United States, which exports ‘democracy’ around the world with the help of NATO bombardments and by breaking regimes it does not like, look one iota smaller," Slutsky believes.

He also recalled the footage of Clinton "joyfully applauding" at the news of the death of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was literally "torn apart by the crowd" in 2011 and her remarks that "the US will not allow resovietization in response to plans for creating the EAEU."

"In fact, these are two very telling brushstrokes showing the real worth of the 'values' and 'true democracy' the United States is trying to impose on others," he concluded.