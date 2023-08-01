Russian national sentenced to 12 years in prison on treason charges — FSB

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. A Russian national has been sentenced to 12 years in a maximum-security penal colony for treasonous actions in favor of Ukraine, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.

"The Krasnodar Regional Court’s sentence against Russian national Artur Katrychko has come into force. Katrychko, born in 1988, was sentenced to serve 12 years in a maximum-security penal colony for committing a criminal offense under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code ("High Treason’)," the statement reads. According to the FSB, the Russian was acting for the benefit of Ukraine.

"He established contact with officers from the Security Service of Ukraine [SBU] and, on their instructions, gathered information obtained while carrying out his professional duties, and then transmitted it abroad in exchange for a monetary reward," the FSB specified. The information was such that it could be used to impair Russia’s security interests.