Krasnodar court orders suspect in slaying of mobilization official held until September 10

KRASNODAR, July 13./TASS/. The Pervomaisky District Court in Krasnodar, in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region, in a Thursday session on pre-trial restrictions, ordered the arrest until September 10 of Sergey Denisenko, a suspect in the murder of Stanislav Rzhitsky, deputy head of the Krasnodar municipal military mobilization department, TASS reports from the courtroom.

"The court ruled to grant a motion for the arrest of Denisenko, a Ukrainian citizen temporarily registered in [Russia’s borderline] Belgorod Region, until September 10, 2023, as a pre-trial restriction," the judge pronounced from the bench.

The court said that Denisenko is married with two dependent infants and two underage children, and has no previous criminal record.

According to Krasnodar Region investigators, the body of Stanislav Rzhitsky, 42, was found with gunshot wounds near Beregovaya Street on Monday morning. A criminal case was opened under Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code (murder).

On Tuesday, the Russian Investigative Committee reported that police and FSB officers had detained Sergey Denisenko, born in 1959. A pistol with a silencer was found on him, which, tentatively, had been used in the assassination. The suspect pleaded guilty.