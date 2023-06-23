Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The proportion of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin stood at 78.9%, according to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center that published the results of a survey conducted from June 12 to June 18 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 78.9% of respondents answered positively (remained unchanged over the week), the approval rate of the Russian president's rose by 1.4% and amounted to 76.1%," the pollsters noted.

"Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government amounted to 53.3% (+1.2%) and 50.7% (+2%), respectively," the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 61.8% of respondents (+0.2% over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 35.7% of respondents (+1.3%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 32.6% (+5.8%), the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky got 18.4% (+1.2%), and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev procured 8.9% (+1.1%).

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 39.3% (+0.7%), with the CPRF supported by 10% (-0.2%). The LDPR got 8.6% (-0.9%), A Just Russia - For Truth procured 5.8% (+0.5%), and The New People party’s figures came to 4.4% (+0.1%).