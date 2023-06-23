Elon Musk’s mom Maye averts his son’s MMA cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg

NEW YORK, June 23. /TASS/. Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, cancelled her son’s mixed martial arts (MMA) bout against Meta’s founder Mark Zuckerberg, she wrote on her Twitter account (a social network outlawed in Russia).

Information about the bout went viral on social media after Zuckerberg announced a decision to launch Meta’s own text-based social media app dubbed ‘Project 92’ to compete with Twitter.

"No joking," Maye Musk wrote on her Twitter account. "Fight with words only. In armchairs. Four-feet apart. The funniest person wins."

US billionaire Musk reacted to his mother’s Tweet on this issue with an attached smiley.

Zuckerberg accepted on Thursday Musk’s challenge to face-off each other on the MMA octagon in Las Vegas.

Musk, who heads Tesla and SpaceX, acquired Twitter in October 2022 for a reported sum of $44 billion.