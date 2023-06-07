Russian ministry sends central office staff to help with disaster relief in Kherson Region

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov has sent a team from the ministry’s central office to help with flood relief efforts in the Kherson Region, the ministry said in a statement.

"Acting on orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov has sent an operative group from the central office of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, led by Deputy Minister Anatoly Suprunovsky, to the Kherson Region to coordinate the efforts to provide comprehensive assistance to the population," the statement said.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said previously that a group of 350 rescuers has been put on standby to work in the Kherson Region, where floodwaters overwhelmed some settlements following the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station. The group includes air mobile groups from the Rostov Region and Sevastopol, the Don and Tula rescue centers, and the Southern Regional Search and Rescue Team. The group has been provided with about 100 units of equipment, including watercraft and motor pumps. For now, Kherson Region rescuers and a group from Crimea have been deployed to the scene of the emergency.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted a missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant overnight into Tuesday, destroying its valves and prompting an uncontrolled release of water. The water level in Novaya Kakhovka rose as high as 12 meters, before starting to subside. About 15 settlements have been affected by floodwaters. Residents of nearby settlements are being evacuated. The destruction of the dam has caused serious damage to the environment, washed away farm fields along the Dnieper and raised the risk that the North Crimean Canal will dry up.