Putin confesses to not wearing seat belt while driving in Mariupol

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has confessed that he did not fasten his seat belt while driving a car along Mariupol’s streets so that he could quickly leave the car if need be.

"We did not violate any rules, with the only exception - we did not wear seat belts while driving. But in such cases it is better to drive unfastened to have a possibility to quickly leave the car," he said in an interview with the Moscow,Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel sharing his impressions from the trip to Mariupol.