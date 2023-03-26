Putin stresses importance of preserving monuments to WWII heroes in Russia’s new regions

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that it is important to preserve monuments to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany - TASS) in Russia’s new regions.

"It was important to visit public spaces, the huge park with a stele and a monument to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War. I think it is very important to preserve, and we have said that many times, our shared memory. And this is no less important for people living in Donbass than for all other people in the country," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rpssiya-1 television channel sharing his impressions from the trip to Mariupol.