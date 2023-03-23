Anthrax outbreaks localized in Russia, Health Minister says

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Specialists have localized the foci of anthrax spread in Russia, the country's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters on Thursday.

"Everything is localized," he said, answering a reporter’s question.

The regional Health Ministry earlier told TASS that two patients with suspected anthrax were in a medical institution in the Moscow Region, with their preliminary tests not confirming the diagnosis.

Last week, two people were hospitalized with anthrax in the Chuvash Republic. Their condition was moderate. Since March 16, a quarantine was placed on the village of Staroye Aktashevo in the Tsivilsky municipal district, where they lived. The authorities also introduced state of emergency on the territory of the district. According to the results of the epidemic investigation, the cause of infection was contact with a sick bull’s carcass. According to the regional branch of Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), anthrax infection occurred through cuts on the hands when handling the carcass.