Protection systems against fires in archives and museums appear in Russia — Ministry

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Systems that completely exclude fires in archives and museums have appeared in Russia and the Ministry of Emergencies will prepare an appropriate code of regulations for their installation, department director of the Ministry Rinat Enikeev told TASS.

"Systems preventing fires in archives and at cultural heritage facilities have appeared in Russia. The system maintains the environment with the lower oxygen content by substituting it with nitrogen on a going basis. This is absolutely safe for health. An individual can freely breathe and work in such premises. Even when striking a match, it will go out. Therefore, the systems make possible to save cultural and material valuables from fire and prevent their damage by fire extinguishing agents," the official said.

There is no need to spend money for fire alarms and extinguishers if such a system is available. It has already been installed in certain museums and archive spaces.

"The Russian Ministry of Emergencies is preparing a code of regulations of the Fire Prevention System that will establish standards for technical regulation of such systems. This effort is planned to be completed in 2023," Enikeev said.