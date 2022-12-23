Son denies reports of former Roscosmos chief’s deteriorating condition

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Reports about the worsening condition of former Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin, who now heads the Tsar’s Wolves Science and Technology Center, are untrue, his son Alexey said on Friday.

"Reports that Dmitry Rogozin’s condition is deteriorating are untrue. It is too early to speak about the condition of the other persons who suffered shrapnel wounds," Alexey Rogozin wrote on Telegram. "All those wounded in the Ukrainian military’s December 21 shelling attack on a Donetsk hotel, where a group of military advisors was staying, remain under the supervision of highly qualified doctors in Donetsk and Rostov," he added.

Rogozin and his aides came under fire in Donetsk after returning from one of the volunteer associations. A mine fragment hit him in the spine. The attack killed Rogozin’s aide Mikhail Bridasov. The former Roscosmos chief is currently hospitalized at the Military Clinical Hospital in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don.