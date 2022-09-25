Number of coronavirus cases down first after 12 weeks of growth, say TASS calculations

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia over the past seven days was 5% lower than in the previous similar period. The decrease was registered for the first time in 12 weeks, according to TASS’ calculations based on the data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The center posted 353,826 cases over the past seven days compared with 372,485 in the previous week. The number of hospitalized patients also went down as 25,726 such cases were registered from September 12 to 18, and 24,124 cases from September 19 to 25.

The number of deaths keeps rising, though not as fast as the center registered 712 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past week, up by 2.2% compared with the previous week.

The number of recoveries rose sharply with 369,471 such cases over the past seven days, which is 13.3% higher than in the previous similar period. Last week the growth roughly totaled 4%.