Bishop Nicholas of Manhattan elected new Primate of Russian Orthodox Church Abroad

NEW YORK, September 14. /TASS/. Bishop Nicholas (Olhovsky) of Manhattan has been elected First Hierarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia by the Council of Bishops in New York, according to a statement released by the press service of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, the election of the new Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia by its Council of Bishops took place," the statement said.

In accordance with the Act of Canonical Communion, signed on 17 May, 2007, the Council will send the Act of the election, drafted by the counting committee "to His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia with a request to bless the electee to assume the duties of the First Hierarch entrusted to him by his brethren archpastors, and for confirmation of the election by the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church," according to the statement.

The rite of enthronement of the newly-elected First Hierarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia will take place on Sunday, September 18, in New York.

The previous First Hierarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, Metropolitan Hilarion of Eastern America and New York, died on May 16 in the US after a protracted illness.