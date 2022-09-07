IT sector made great leap in cybersecurity in recent months — official

SIRIUS Federal Territory, September 7. /TASS/. Kinds of cyber-attacks against Russian resources changed and became more sophisticated but the national IT sector has changed its attitude towards information security to a more serious one in recent months, Deputy Department Director of the Russian Ministry of Digital Development told TASS.

"New cyber-threats required more active countering them. The government and the business are pooling efforts now and are acting in a cohesive way against cyber-threats. The sector has started treating information security more seriously and resources have become more secured," Evgeny Khasin said.

"The sector has definitely made the very serious leap in the information security sphere over the last several months," he added.