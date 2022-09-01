Schoolchildren in Ukraine’s liberated territories thought Crimean bridge was fake — Putin

KALININGRAD, September 1. /TASS/. Schoolchildren in the liberated territories of Ukraine thought that the Crimean bridge was a fake, they were unaware of the common history of Ukraine and Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at an open discussion ‘Conversation about important things’ in Kaliningrad.

"I spoke with Education Minister Sergey Sergeevich Kravtsov yesterday. He was in Donetsk and other territories. He was telling me yesterday, and sorry, my jaw dropped. The schoolchildren didn't even know that there was a Crimean bridge. They thought it was a fake. They didn't even know that Ukraine and Russia were part of one state, the Soviet Union. They just don't know that. That's how they were taught," Putin said.