TOKYO, August 15. /TASS/. Japan’s annualized GDP in April-June of this year totaled 542 trillion yen, or $4.07 trillion, government data published on Monday show.

GDP climbed by 0.5% quarter-on-quarter and by an annualized rate of 2.2%. That means Japan’s GDP reached the level that was before the novel coronavirus started spreading across the world, as the metric came to 540 trillion yen in October-December 2019.

Japan’s GDP has grown for a third straight quarter.