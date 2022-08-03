Putin continues work, anti-COVID measures around him persist — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Anti-COVID precautionary measures around Russian President Vladimir Putin remain in place, it is justified by a new increase in the number of registered cases, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, specifying that the head of state's health is fine and he is actively working.

"As for our Russian president, I can only repeat: thank God, everything is fine with his health. He is working actively. Precautionary measures in epidemiological terms have been organized, they continue," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin has not completely lifted these restrictions. "The justifiability of this is confirmed by the fact that now, we can see, there is once again an increase in the number cases [of infection]. These measures will persist," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.