Kremlin retains COVID-19 restrictions for several reasons, including Centaurus subvariant

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Kremlin will continue to enforce the restrictions introduced over the coronavirus pandemic and will follow instructions by the sanitary watchdog due to the spread of the new Centaurus subvariant of the Omicron strain, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Despite the fact that all the restrictions [in Moscow] have been lifted, and the mask regime was cancelled, the special precautionary measures remain in the administration [of the Russian president], practically in all of its units. This is related to the special status of the head of state’s residence. And so far we intend to implement this practice," the Kremlin official said.

Speaking of using a special test system for the detection of the Centaurus subvariant, Putin’s press secretary noted that "the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing will provide the instructions." "We will follow them," he assured. Peskov did not respond to a question as to whether the Kremlin received the necessary equipment, saying that it should be addressed to "medics and the sanitary watchdog whose guidelines we implement to the letter."