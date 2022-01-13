FSB nabs members of extremist group in central Russia

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) foiled the activity of a cell of the Al-Takfir wal-Hijra international religious group (outlawed in Russia) in the Ivanovo Region, apprehending seven extremists, the FSB’s local branch told TASS on Thursday.

"As a result of detective and search, and investigative measures carried out with the support of the Russian National Guard’s branch for the Ivanovo Region, seven members of the Al-Takfir wal-Hijra international religious group were apprehended, including three Russian and four Azerbaijani nationals," the FSB said in a statement.

Investigators have opened criminal proceedings against the detained individuals under Part 2 of Article 282.2 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘Organizing an Extremist Group’). The investigators have also found that two of the detainees are complicit in financing the Islamic State international terrorist group (outlawed in Russia). They are also pressed with criminal charges under Part 1.1 of Article 205.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘Assistance to Terrorist Activity’) and may face life imprisonment, the statement says.