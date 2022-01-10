Nobel Committee slams ‘politically motivated’ ruling against Myanmar ex-state counselor

HELSINKI, January 10. / TASS /. The Nobel Committee has expressed concern about the verdict against former State Counselor of Myanmar and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Berit Reiss-Andersen stated on Monday.

"The Nobel Committee is deeply concerned about her situation. The latest ruling against Aung San Suu Kyi is politically motivated," the Norwegian News Agency quoted Reiss-Andersen as saying. The Committee is alarmed by the fact that the sentence will affect the future and democracy of Myanmar as well as the ex-state counselor personally.

On Monday, Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years behind bars. According to Agence France-Presse, this verdict was passed as a part of a trial, which could entail several decades of imprisonment.

In early December, the former state counselor was sentenced to two years behind bars for inciting hostility against the army and violating COVID-19 measures. Previously, she was also charged with numerous other offenses, including corruption. In total, 76-year-old Aung San Suu Kyi faces nearly 100 years in prison. She denies all charges.