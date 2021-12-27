Minsk court sentences Russian national Dudnikov to 11 years in prison

MINSK, December 27. /TASS/. A court in Minsk has sentenced Russian national Yegor Dudnikov to 11 years in prison, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom on Monday.

The Minsk City Court found Dudnikov guilty of instigating hatred, public calls for the seizure of power, so and the use of violence to change the constitutional systems, as well as of actions threatening Belarus’ national security.

The verdict may be challenged with the country’s Supreme Court within ten days after its pronouncement.

Dudnikov’s attorney did not say whether this opportunity will be used.

Dudnikov was detained in May 2021. According to investigators, he posted at least 55 calls "geared to fan tension and instigate conflict in a Telegram group chat in a period from January 19 to May 21, 2021." Later, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the man was a moderator of the group chat entitled "Belarusian self-defense units."

The trial began on December 20 and was conducted behind closed doors.