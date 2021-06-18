Moscow expects issue of Russians detained in Belarus to be resolved soon — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the situation around Russian nationals detained in Belarus will be resolved in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Belarusian top diplomat Vladimir Makei on Friday.

"Let us hope that the situation will be resolved soon," he said.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry provided Moscow with information on the Russians detained in Minsk, Lavrov noted. "Vladimir Makei has briefed us on the situation around the Russian citizens detained in Belarus, I mean Sofia Sapega and Yegor Dudnikov. The Russian embassy in Minsk continues to closely monitor the matter," he noted, adding that "there are no issues in terms of consular access".

On May 23, a Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight that took off from Athens was forced to make an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital of Minsk after a reported bomb threat. The bomb threat came up empty after the aircraft had landed. News came later that Roman Protasevich, wanted in Belarus as a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, which the Belarusian authorities recognized as extremist, had been among the flight’s passengers, accompanied by Russian national Sofia Sapega. They were both detained by Belarusian law enforcement agents.