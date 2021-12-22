UNESCO chief intends to visit Kazan in summer 2022

PARIS, December 22. / TASS /. UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay is likely to partake in the session of the organization’s World Heritage Committee, which will take place in Kazan, Russia, next summer.

"Russia has initiated the upcoming meeting of the World Heritage Committee, which is going to be held this summer in Kazan. I am very excited about this, since I will once again visit this city, which is also included in the World Heritage List," Azoulay told TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

According to the UNESCO chief, it is going to be "an extensive meeting dedicated to world heritage issues." Azoulay also emphasized Russia’s great contribution to the preservation of cultural and natural heritage.