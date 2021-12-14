Damage from telephone fraud in Russia up over $611 mln since beginning of 2021

MOSCOW, December 14. / TASS /. The damage from remote telephone fraud in Russia for 11 months of this year amounted to 45 bln rubles ($611 mln), the Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Investigative Department Colonel of Justice Danil Filippov said on Tuesday at a TASS press conference.

"In just 11 months of this year, the amount of damage caused by this type of crime totalled 45 bln rubles," Filippov said.

He added that according to various social surveys in Russia, every seventh citizen was attacked by telephone scammers. "About 50% of all victims voluntarily gave out secret data, passwords and pin codes. The amount varies from 15,000 rubles ($204) to tens of millions of rubles. The largest encountered amount was 25 mln rubles ($339,680), Filippov said.