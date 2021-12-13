American rock icon Iggy Pop to headline Moscow’s Park Live Festival 2022, say organizers

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Legendary American punk rocker Iggy Pop will perform at Moscow’s Park Live Festival on July 10, 2022, the event’s organizers announced on their VKontakte social media page.

The last time Iggy Pop performed in Moscow was in October 2017.

"First time at Park Live - Iggy Pop! The legendary performer will rock the festival on Sunday," the statement revealed.

Iggy Pop (born as James Newell Osterberg) launched his musical career in a band called The Iguanas, from where he got his nickname. In 1967, together with bass player Dave Alexander, guitar player Ron Asheton and his brother, drummer Scott Asheton, Iggy Pop founded The Stooges band (originally billed as the Psychedelic Stooges), which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. The band had split up and reunited several times, but in the summer of 2016, guitar player James Williamson announced its final breakup.

Apart from being a band member, Iggy Pop also went solo, releasing 18 albums, The Idiot and Lust For Life, which came out in 1977, were his most popular releases. His latest album called Free was released in September 2019.

Iggy Pop is particularly famous for being one of the pioneers of stage diving, as well as for having other off-beat stage antics. Iggy Pop is often considered to be a punk rocker but the singer rejects this labeling, as well as attempts to describe him as a glam rocker or an alternative musician.

The Park Live festival was held for the first time in 2013. Since then, it repeatedly changed Moscow venues due to the growing interest of listeners to the event. Among the sites that hosted the event are VDNKh (the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy), the Otkrytie Arena, CSKA Arena, and the Gorky Park embankment. In 2020 and 2021, the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organizers plan to hold the festival in June-July 2022 at the festival in the park area of the Luzhniki sports complex. Among the participants are My Chemical Romance, Sum 41, Placebo, Gorillaz, Grandson, Deftones, Slipknot, Bullet for my Valentine, The Killers and others.