Moscow police launch clampdown on rowdy fans after Sunday football match

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Moscow police have opened 51 administrative offence protocols against numerous fans following Sunday night’s football match in the Russian capital between RPL (the Russian Premier League) clubs CSKA Moscow and Zenit St. Petersburg (0-2), the press office of the Russian Interior Ministry announced to TASS on Monday.

"Police officers filed 51 administrative offence protocols with regards to people, who were transported to local police stations after the football match between CSKA Moscow and Zenit St. Petersburg," the press office stated.

Two of the detained fans are facing 15 days of arrest on petty hooliganism charges and one more may be in custody for the same period for evading a previously imposed administrative penalty. Forty-eight people may receive fines for misconduct at the stadium and consumption of alcoholic beverages in public places.

With minutes to go before the final whistle during Sunday’s match, CSKA Moscow FC’s fans lit up numerous flares in the stadium’s stands. A source close to the developments told TASS that some 30 CSKA Moscow FC fans were detained after the match. The police later confirmed this information, but did not specify the number of people taken into custody.