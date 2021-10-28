Russia to become carbon-neutral by 2060 — presidential envoy

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia can reach the carbon-neutral status by 2060 unless complicating factors like new ‘all-encompassing sanctions’ emerge, special envoy of the Russian President on environmental matters, ecology and transport Sergey Ivanov told TASS on Thursday.

"Russia has its plans; it has a research and technical program for the smooth transition (to zero excess carbon - TASS) without jeopardizing people’s welfare and the energy sector. We plan to achieve carbon neutrality by about 2060 unless there are dramatic steps, for example, total sanctions or a ban on the supply of certain equipment. This may take longer, but this is what the future will show," Ivanov said.

In broad terms, "there are no doubts" that the transition is needed, he added.