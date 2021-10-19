Number of COVID-related pneumonia cases down on last year — sanitary watchdog chief

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus-induced pneumonia cases has decreased this year as compared with the last year thanks to vaccination, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Tuesday.

"The share of pneumonia in the COVID-related morbidity pattern has somewhat decreased as compared with the last year’s spike. And this is thanks to vaccination <…>. It means that the vaccine is quite effective. The share of pneumonia in the distribution of COVID-related diseases is shrinking in those regions where vaccination coverage is wide," she said.

According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, some 51 million people received the first vaccine component and 47.5 million received both shots as of October 15.