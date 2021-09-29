Group-IB founder Sachkov arrested in Moscow on suspicion of high treason

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The founder of the Group-IB cybersecurity company Ilya Sachkov has been arrested for two months in Moscow on suspicion of high treason, a source in the press service of the Lefortovo District Court told TASS.

"The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled on September 28 to choose custody for a term until November 27 as a measure of restraint for Ilya K. Sachkov suspected of committing a crime stipulated under Article 275 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘High treason’)," the source said.

Earlier, media outlets reported that law enforcement officials raided the Moscow office of Group-IB on Tuesday. The company’s press service noted that the law enforcement officials left the office in the evening of the same day. The company added that it had no information regarding the reason for the investigation.

According to Forbes, Sachkov is on the list of the brightest businessmen under 30 globally. He is an Associate Professor at the Bauman Moscow State Technical University’s information security department, as well as a member of expert committees of Russia’s State Duma (lower house) and Foreign Ministry.