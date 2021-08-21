Russia records another 21,000 coronavirus cases - crisis center

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 21,000 to reach 6,726,523 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. According to data from the crisis center, Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.31%.

In particular, Moscow recorded 1,852 new cases, followed by St. Petersburg (1,665), the Moscow Region (1,119), the Sverdlovsk Region (519) and the Nizhny Novgorod Region (502). Russia currently has 547,189 active COVID-19 cases.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Russia went up by 797 in the past 24 hours compared to 785 on the previous day, bringing the total to 175,282. The provisional death rate stands at 2.61%. In particular, Moscow reported 55 deaths, followed by St. Petersburg (38), the Krasnodar Region (34), the Sverdlovsk Region (30) and the Perm Region (29).

The number of coronavirus recoveries in Russia went up by 20,647, bringing the total to 6,004,052. According to its data, the share of recoveries rose to 89.3% of the total number of cases. In particular, Moscow reported 2,544 recoveries in the past 24 hours, followed by St. Petersburg (1,823), the Moscow Region (1,781), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (520) and the Perm Region (503).

Moscow's cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow went up by 1,852 in the past 24 hours compared to 1,925 on the previous day, taking the total to 1,553,163. The increase stands at 0.12%.

Over the past 24 hours, 55 COVID-19 patients died in Moscow, bringing the total to 26,297 (1.73% of all cases).

Coronavirus recoveries went up by 2,544 in the Russian capital to reach 1,425,773 in total (91.8%). Meanwhile, the number of active Covid cases dropped to 100,463, the lowest number since June 5.