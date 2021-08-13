This week in photos: Messi meets PSG fans, dog on skateboard and Olympics closing ceremony

A rainbow is seen at the top of the Sinabung volcano as a worker demolishes an abandoned house from Gamber village to be reused rather than destroyed by the eruption of the Sinabung volcano at Simpang Empat, Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, August 9 © Aditya Sutanta/ABACA via Reuters Connect

Lionel Messi gives a thumb up to fans after a press conference at the French football club Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, August 11. The 34-year-old superstar signed a two-year deal with PSG on August 10, with the option of an additional year, he will wear the number 30 in Paris, the number he had when he began his professional career at Spain's Barca football club © ABACA via Reuters Connect

A firework display during the closing ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games at the Japan National Stadium, August 8 © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

A man runs as a wildfire burns in the village of Pefki, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 8 © REUTERS/Nikolas Economou

Tajik Army military hardware is seen during a joint military exercise by Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan on the Harb-Maidon military training ground, at 20 km from the border to Afghanistan, August 10. 2,500 servicemen (including 1,800 Russian servicemen) with around 500 pieces of military hardware took part in the military exercise, which lasted from 5 to 10 August © Nozim Kalandarov/TASS

A volunteer digs a fire line by a burning forest near the village of Kuereleekh in Gorny District in Russia’s Republic of Sakha, August 7. Yakutia is one of the most fire-prone regions of Russia; entering the forests is banned since July 1. Over the last 24 hours, three forest fires covering the area of over 16,000 hectares have been extinguished, eight fires on the area of more than 60,000 hectares have been localized © Ivan Nikiforov/TASS

German Federal Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp Karrenbauer, stands in the hatch of a Leopard 2 A6 main battle tank driving through the training area during her visit to the tank brigade 21 "Lipperland", August 11 © Guido Kirchner/picture alliance via Getty Images

A view of the Panamanian-registered ship 'Crimson Polaris' after it ran aground in Hachinohe harbour in Hachinohe, northern Japan, August 12 © Japan Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

An elderly person receives a dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Kathmandu Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 10. Around 1.3 million elderly Nepalese people above the age of 65 received the first dose of AstraZeneca in March 2021 but the inability of delivering COVID vaccines by Serum Institute of India had pushed millions of elderly people uncertain for months. Now, elderly citizens are receiving their second dose © EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

English Bulldog named Bullitt is riding a skateboard in a seafront area in the city of Vladivostok, August 9. The 6-year-old dog learnt how to skateboard two years ago thanks to his owner © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Thirteen sets of twins due to start the new school term in the Inverclyde area pose for a photograph at St Mary’s Primary in Greenock, Scotland, August 11 © Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images