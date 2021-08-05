Covid becoming more difficult to treat due to new mutations - Russian minister

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that COVID-19 is becoming less treatable due to emergence of new coronavirus strains, he said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper published on Thursday.

"At the same time, we are seeing new strains of the coronavirus emerge. Now, it’s not just seniors who fall severely ill but younger people too. The disease is becoming more difficult to treat, the virus is getting more infectious. These processes are taking place worldwide," Murashko said.

At the same time, the minister stressed that it is vital to break the chain of transmission through vaccination to prevent further mutations. "For the virus to stop spreading and mutating, we need to break the chain of transmission. While we could only achieve that by limiting contacts before, now there’s vaccination, a much more effective and reliable way," he added.