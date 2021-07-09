Kremlin expects no interruption in delivery of coronavirus vaccines in Russia

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The production of coronavirus vaccines will continue to grow in Russia, and there will be no interruptions in vaccine deliveries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

When asked if interruptions were possible in vaccine deliveries, he said: "No. Production keeps growing."

According to Peskov, it is impossible to increase production "by leaps and bounds," but production "is gradually growing," first and foremost, with the aim of meeting the Russian market’s needs. As for foreign markets, Russian vaccine production is being launched in other countries, the Kremlin spokesman added. "That said, all needs will certainly be met," Peskov emphasized.

Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said earlier in an interview with TASS that Russia planned to produce about 30 mln vaccine sets monthly from July to September. According to him, monthly production will later be boosted further and may reach 45 mln vaccine sets by the end of the year.

Vaccination in Russia

Inoculating the entire Russian population against the coronavirus infection is difficult to achieve since there are always anti-vaxxers. At the same time, it is important to inoculate the vast majority of the country’s population, Dmitry Peskov pointed out.

"In reality, this (vaccinating the entire population) is very difficult to achieve. <…> To our regret, there will always be people who are COVID-dissidents and vaccine dissidents, this is a manifestation of irresponsibility of sorts. In any case, it is necessary to strive for the vast majority of the population to be vaccinated and, of course, we will do so," said the Kremlin representative.

He added that the trials of vaccines in children and teenagers are yet to be completed in order to gather more information on how young people handle the shot.

Earlier on Friday, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova expressed an opinion that it is necessary to inoculate the entire Russian population in order to aspire to become the most advanced country in the fight against the coronavirus infection. Commenting on her remarks, the Kremlin spokesman noted that "this is a desire that one can only support."

"Ideally, considering that inoculation is the only way of effective fight against the pandemic, of course, one would want for everyone to be vaccinated," he concluded.