Putin’s June 30 Q&A session watched by over 6.3 mln Russians — Mediascope

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. More than 6.3 million Russians watched President Vladimir Putin’s annual Q&A session, known as the Direct Line with Vladimir Putin, according to the data provided by Mediascope, made available to TASS on Monday.

In the Russian cities with a population of over 100,000, the total audience of the live telecast on federal channels, taking into account dacha viewers (people living in the countryside only during the summer), was 6.307 million. The program rating was 8.9%, the audience share was 53.3% and the coverage - 19.4%. In 2019, the total audience was 5.336 million viewers, the company says.

On June 30, Putin answered questions and requests from Russians during the Direct Line. It was his 19th dialogue with the country’s citizens.