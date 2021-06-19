Putin says United Russia is socially-oriented party

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The initiatives drafted and submitted by United Russia prove that it is a socially-oriented party, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the party congress on Saturday.

"United Russia is first and foremost a socially-oriented party," Putin said explaining that bills that the party submits and supports at both the federal and regional levels manifested that.

"Among them are the initiatives of citizens and of the volunteer, environmental, human rights and other associations that are assisted by the party," the president noted.

Putin focused on the fact that United Russia had always sought to build its work, relying on feedback mechanisms. He said that it was a crucial part of any political work.