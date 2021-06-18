Almost 540,000 migrants obtain patent on work in Russia year-to-date, says ministry

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Almost 540,000 foreign citizens and persons without citizenship received patents on work in Russia in five months of this year, according to the migration data for January-May 2021 released by the Interior Ministry on Friday.

"In January-May 2021, 538,704 patents were granted to foreign citizens and persons without citizenship," the ministry said, adding that this number reached 585,018 in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the number of valid patents decreased by more than one third as of the end of the reporting period, whereas the number of valid employment passes dropped by 22%. "All in all, 543,277 notifications on work contracts concluded with foreign citizens and persons without citizenship engaged in labor activities were received in the period," according to the files. In the same period last year, there were 619,188 such notifications, up by 12%.

A representative of the Russian Interior Ministry’s press service told TASS earlier that around 1.6 mln migrants had not left the country after the expiration of the period of stay since last March when the pandemic of the novel coronavirus infection started. The assumed measures enabled around 400,000 people to settle their legal status.