Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate soars to 1.04 as COVID-19 tally hits all-time high

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate grew to 1.04 in the past 24 hours as new COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital hit an all-time high since the start of the pandemic, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data released on Friday.

Russia’s coronavirus spread rate increased to 1.08 in the past day, the latest data show. Russia registered a new high of 17,262 new coronavirus cases since February 1 in the past day while Moscow recorded an all-time high of 9,056 COVID-19 infections [the previous all-time high of 8,203 cases was registered on December 24 last year], the figures suggest.

None of the ten Russian regions with the largest number of COVID-19 cases registered the coronavirus spread rate below 1 in the past day. This rate equaled 1 in the Rostov Region, grew to 1.06 in the Irkutsk and Samara Regions and to 1.08 in St. Petersburg, which reported a new high of coronavirus infections since March 6, the estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate stands at 1.11 in the Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod Regions, 1.13 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 1.15 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 1.29 in the Moscow Region, the latest data show.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.