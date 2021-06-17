Sputnik Light to be rolled out in a week and a half, says Russian health minister

MOSCOW, June 17./TASS/. The Sputnik Light vaccine will be released into civilian circulation in a week and a half and will also be used for revaccination, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko told journalists on Thursday.

"In a week and a half, Sputnik Light will be released from control into circulation. It will also be used for revaccination," the minister said, adding that recommendations on revaccination were underway.

Sputnik Light is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. It’s efficiency is 79.4% from the 28th day after immunization.