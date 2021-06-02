Court dismisses Navalny’s lawsuit on him being considered a flight risk

PETUSHKI /Vladimir Region/, June 2. /TASS/. The Petushinsky District Court of the Vladimir Region has dismissed Alexey Navalny’s claim regarding him being considered a flight risk at Penal Colony Number 2, where he is serving his sentence. The court also ruled that the colony did not violate Navalny’s right to eight hours of sleep a night, TASS reports from court.

"[The court rules] to dismiss the claim," the judge said.

Navalny’s attorney Vadim Kobzev said that he would appeal the court ruling. Representatives of the penal colony stated in court that in order to take Navalny off the list of potential flight risks, two conditions are needed: violation of the plaintiff’s rights or a mistake in the regulatory acts. Neither of these conditions has been met.

Earlier, Navalny was put on a list of potential flight risks at Penal Colony Number Two for six months. According to the blogger, he had been on this list for three months at a temporary detention facility in Moscow, and that decision had already expired, but then it was prolonged for six months at the penal colony. According to penal colony representatives, the deadline is ordered by the Russian Ministry of Justice, and he is put on the list automatically.

Navalny, who previously received a suspended sentence over the Yves Rocher case and was recently imprisoned due to numerous probation violations, is currently serving time in Penal Colony number 2 in the Vladimir Region. He was detained on January 17 on his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was receiving medical treatment. On February 2, a Moscow court replaced his suspended sentence with a real one.