Russian authorities do not wish to restrict foreign Internet companies — official

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Russian authorities do not aim to restrict the operation of foreign Internet companies in the Russian market, however, these companies must comply with Russian law, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of Russia Sergey Kiriyenko said on Wednesday.

"We have no goal to restrict the Russian market from the participation of foreign companies, but we must ensure that any foreign company operating in Russia respects the people who live and work in Russia, which means that it respects the laws, which operate on the territory of the Russian Federation," he said.

Deputy head of Russian media watchdog (Roskomnadzor) Milos Wagner said earlier that social networks Facebook, Twitter, and others are obliged to localize the databases of personal data of Russian users by July 1. According to him, demands have already been sent to the companies to bring their activities in line with these requirements.

Failure to comply with the requirement will result in a penalty - a fine in the amount of 1-6 mln rubles ($13,594 - 81,568), and for a repeated violation - 6-18 mln rubles ($81,568 - 244,700).