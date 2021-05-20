Coronavirus situation in Moscow complex, but no explosive growth in new cases, mayor says

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Moscow remains complex, but there has been no explosive growth in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

"As for the situation, it remains complex, but let me say once again that it is not tragic: a slight increase [in the number of confirmed cases], but, at the same time, no substantial fluctuations or explosive growth are observed," he said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 TV channel.

Sobyanin added that those Moscow residents who are planning a vacation should get vaccinated. "If you have not been sick before, and if you have no antibodies, you must get vaccinated. Do not risk your health or the health of those around you. This is the first thing one should do when preparing for the vacation," he concluded.

Earlier on Thursday, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said that the number of confirmed daily COVID-19 cases in Moscow had grown by 3,312 reaching 1,148,508. The Russian capital reported 2,096 new cases a day earlier.

According to the crisis center, 55 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, with fatalities reaching 19,474. Meanwhile, another 2,877 patients recovered, with recoveries rising to 1,035,739. Currently, 93,295 people in the Russian capital are still undergoing treatment.

On May 14, Sobyanin said that about 1.3 million people in Moscow had been vaccinated against COVID-19 over the past five months.