Bill and Melinda Gates split up after almost 30 years of marriage

NEW YORK, May 4. /TASS/. Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda announced their divorce after almost 30 years of marriage, according to the businessman’s Twitter.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end out marriage," Bill Gates said in the joint statement tweeted Monday. Bill and Melinda said they "no longer believe" they can "grow together as a couple," adding that they will continue their work together at the Gates Foundation.

Bill Gates and Melinda French married in 1994.

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy productive lives," the statement says.

The couple did not disclose the financial side of their divorce. Bill, with his net worth of $130.5 billion, is the world’s fourth richest man, according to Forbes, while his wife was named as the fifth most influential women of world.

Established in 1975 by Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft is one of the world’s largest software maker. Its headquarters is based in Redmond, Washington.