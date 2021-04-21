Police officers cordon off Manezhnaya Square in downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. In order to thwart the unauthorized rally, police officers have cordoned off the Manezhnaya Square and approaches to the State Duma building in downtown Moscow.

According to TASS reporter on site, barriers have been deployed around the Manezhnaya Square, entry to the Red Square is closed.

Currently, small groups of people with artificial flowers walk from the Pushkinskaya Square to the Manizhnaya Square. People on Tverskaya Street chant slogans. The police officers currently carry out no active apprehensions at this point, warning the participants that the rally is unauthorized and asking them to leave. According to TASS estimations, about five people were apprehended.

A small clash occurred between opponents and supporters of blogger Alexey Navalny near the Manezhnaya Square. According to TASS reporter, some people have arrived from other regions to take part in the rally.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General's Office warned of responsibility - including criminal one - for calls for unauthorized rallies, participation and involvement of minors. The Ministry of the Interior called on the citizens to refrain from participation, warning that all aggressive actions, let alone provocations to clashes with police officers will be viewed as a threat to public safety and will be thwarted immediately. The police warned that violators will be detained.